Have you ever heard anyone say, “I used to lift weights, but it was a waste of time. I’ve never had to lift a barbell in real life?” Probably not. Why? Because specific physical exercises contribute to overall good health and strength. Unfortunately, you probably have heard something like this about education: “I took algebra in high school, and I’ve never used it since.”

Business marketing expert Dan Heath points out: Just as education contributes to overall intellectual strength, specific subjects exercise abilities like creativity, problem solving and effective communication. These essential skills are most in demand by top employers today, according to CEOs and business experts. We already know that the higher your education level the higher your earning potential. But that’s not all. In "Robot-Ready: Human+Skills for the Future of Work," the Strada Institute emphasizes that students who graduate college with a broad background in the humanities will be more adaptable as the future of work changes. They will represent themselves better on the job market. They will be less at risk to have their jobs automated and are most suited for leadership positions. When an industry fails, like the steel industry did, workers with a college education will be better positioned to pivot.

College, especially right after high school, may not be for everyone. But it worries me to hear community leaders encourage students not to go to college. Just like physical training, cognitive training is hard; it requires perseverance and passion. The younger generation needs to hear the value of persistence in mental training, so they are equipped to solve the problems of the future.

Our country’s founders saw the value of free public education through high school. It is the cornerstone to a democratic society. Education can lift families from poverty and create a level playing field. Even rivals Jefferson and Adams agreed: An investment in education is an investment in democracy, and the future.

Now, a lack of education can be a strong disadvantage. The Economist warns: “The outlook is dim for Americans without college degrees.” Strada predicts that 80 percent of the jobs in 2030 have not yet been invented. To compete in that environment, our children will need to have intellectual flexibility and digital literacy. These are skills best taught by our educational institutions.

Beaver County is fortunate to have both new industry investment and three institutions of higher education: Community College of Beaver County, Geneva College and Penn State-Beaver. Public leaders should collaborate with higher education and our K-12 schools as well as trade unions and industry to develop the citizenry necessary for Beaver County to move forward in the 21st Century.

To pit industry-specific skills and training against long-term intellectual training is short-sighted. The value is in providing as many opportunities to as many residents as possible. When we lose sight of the value of education, we are forgetting the promise made to us by our founders. As Ben Franklin said, “An investment in knowledge always pays the best interest.”

Jen Cushman is the chancellor of Penn State-Beaver.