Letter: If you think Trump is like Jesus, consider the things Trump does that Jesus did not do: tell lies, bribe women, betray his followers. The list is long.

The March 12 letter from Charles Adamczyk, "Trump and his Cabinet like Jesus and disciples," gave my mind a flashback to sitting in class at the Pittsburgh Theological Seminary in the early 1970s. The class was on homiletics, the art and science of biblical interpretation when bringing something from the past into the present. The professor emphatically said, "When interpreting Scripture never, never allegorize!"

To explain, an allegory is one story told in the guise of another. Adamczyk did that by telling the story of Jesus and his disciples in the guise of President Donald Trump and his Cabinet. The professor said there is metaphor in Scripture, but not allegory. Metaphor is like saying "God is a rock" — understood as figurative speech, not literal. Then he added descriptions where allegory was misused throughout history. The professor's point was: When you allegorize Scripture, you make the Bible say something it does not say. If you think Trump is like Jesus, consider the things Trump does that Jesus did not do: tell lies, bribe women, betray his followers. The list is long.

I am sure Adamczyk has good intentions, means well, and is adamant in his misbeliefs, but his letter reminds me of another of my favorite theologians — my mother. She often said, "The road to hell is paved with good intentions." If that is the road you want, follow Donald Trump.

— Rev. John M. Scott, Millcreek

Not trifling, People for

Life ended Erie abortions

In response to Mark Amatangelo's letter: God bless you for attending the Erie March for Life, even as a pro-choice atheist observer. Just to mention, People For Life does not receive federal funding (our tax monies) as the Planned Parenthood clinics do.

Your naivete regarding our Constitution and the U.S. Supreme Court decision of 1973 makes it seem like you think this is the Wild West when saying in your letter "at the point of a gun." You can see the challenge to the president's current national emergency.

You rate People For Life as a "paper tiger." Can paper tigers send abortionist doctors out of Erie, as they did back in the 1970s and recently in the early 2000s?

Regarding S.J. Will's letter: A video was composed to show how the hand motions that Trump haters liked to show as mocking a disabled person was a motion he made often during speeches. Videos of President Barack Obama talking about the children in cages did not rouse your fury. That is a legal problem that needs to be fixed as part of the wall project on the Southern border.

President Donald Trump did not side with North Korea's treatment of our young citizen. He was negotiating a much bigger deal for them to denuclearize their country. Trump's rating of 46 percent was about the same as Obama's at this same time period. Trump will win with a higher vote count in 2020.

— Peg Mitchell, Millcreek

Many thanks to Wabtec and

GE corporate executives

We would like to welcome Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. to Erie. It is with much gratitude that we thank Wabtec for its recent purchase of GE Transportation. It is truly heartwarming to have this 110-year-old company back in the hands of another Pennsylvania company.

The combination of Wabtec and GE Transportation will create another Fortune 500 company in Pennsylvania that we can all be proud of.

Many thanks to Albert Neupaver, Ray Betler and the Wabtec board for their foresight in building such a powerhouse with the existing GE Transportation team headed by Rafael Santana and Greg Sbrocco.

In our estimation, this will be a strong competitive force for many years to come. It will bring much value and strength to the marketplace.

As citizens of Erie, we've always been proud of the part our community has played in the growth of GE Transportation.

We would be remiss in not thanking as well the General Electric Co. for 110 years of support to the Erie community. There have been many great leaders who have come through Erie, such as Carl Schlemmer, Bob Nardelli, David Calhoun, John Rice, John Dineen, John Krenicki, Lorenzo Simonelli, Russell Stokes and Jamie Miller.

All have left indelible marks on creating such a great asset that our community should truly be proud of.

The canvas that they provided for the many folks in our community is one that we should be quite proud of. Here is hoping that we can continue to provide work to that canvas for another 100 years.

— Jim Rutkowski Jr. and family, Erie

How do you equate Jesus

with President Trump?

A letter writer equates President Donald Trump and his not-yet-jailed Cabinet members with Jesus Christ and his disciples. What color is the sky in your world?

— Larry Kisielewski, Erie