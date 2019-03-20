What criteria does the BCT use to select the opinions, Vents and commentaries to be printed? Are only the most offensive anti-conservative entries considered? The daily dose of liberal rubbish has become annoying.

Mark Eckhardt, Cinnaminson

On Sunday, every editorial published came from a conservative think tank. The content was so convoluted and rife with distortion that any relationship the thoughts expressed had to reality was purely coincidental. Please do better.

Barbara Blonsky, Mount Laurel

Torch-bearing right-wing neo-Nazis shout "Jews will not replace us!" in Charlottesville and are called "fine people " by Trump, yet a recent venter questions liberals? Absurd drivel.

Joseph M. Reardon, Mansfield