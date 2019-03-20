Initially, I thought Phil Gianficaro’s column Feb. 22 was satire. He seems to touch on every stereotype associated with liberal journalism: Make conservatives look bad by releasing the story before all relevant facts are in; only use “facts” that further your agenda; vilify the victim; make excuses for the “biggies” getting it wrong; offer little or no apology; and then make it sound like real journalism.

Did I miss anything? As I read, I came to realize Gianficaro was genuinely serious. If this is the case, it’s shameful the way he attacked that Nick Sandmann. You say the “journalistic tenets” put forth by your executive editor were ignored.

I say you didn’t have to ignore them. The facts of the story are all out there to come to an unbiased opinion. You spend a good part of your piece castigating Sandmann for not quietly taking the abuse dished out by liberals and then fading away like a good little boy.

His crime? Attending a pro-life rally wearing a MAGA hat and being in the wrong place at the wrong time. From all indications, Sandmann was standing with a group of students from his school minding his own business when several people from a known black hate group happened by.

Noticing the MAGA hats scattered among the students, the radicals attacked the boys by heaping vile, profanity-laced verbal abuse on them. During the ugliness, two Native Americans walked into the group and, stepping into Sandmann’s personal space, one began beating his drum and chanting. Nick Sandmann simply stood his ground.

Phil’s spin makes Sandmann the money-grubbing instigator. Gianficaro then goes on to portray publications like the Washington Post, which led the hatchet job as hard-hitting news outlets and not driven by any political agenda. A “newspaper doing its job” with none of the facts? And no apology after — seriously? I think Phil, and others if they’re willing, might benefit from some advice.

First, wait for the facts to surface. Use them to build an opinion. Then you test your opinion. In this instance, the black hate group is at fault and should be held accountable by everyone, the media included. The Native Americans should have stayed out, and the kids were innocent victims.

Now for the test. A group of African-American teenagers in Washington, D.C., for a Black Lives Matter rally were verbally assaulted by a group of Ku Klux Klan clansmen. Two Native Americans approached the students and, coming to within inches of one child wearing a Black Lives matter baseball cap, started banging a drum and chanting loudly.

When the players changed, my opinion remains the same. Hate group to blame, Native Americans butt out and kids blameless. A change in blame is based on belief biased thinking and not facts. I defy any Sandmann-blaming liberal to claim they didn’t change their opinion to fault the KKK in the new version.

This technique works for nominees to the Supreme Court being accused and convicted with no evidence or trial, police officers accused by sitting presidents of racial bias against African-American college professors and all sorts of similar scenarios.

That Gianficaro didn’t appreciate Sandmann’s facial expression is irrelevant. Phillips, the Native American, initiated the “standing almost nose to nose” encounter, not Sandmann.

As for Nick, I hope he gets a ton of money from those who were so quick to drag him through the sewers. If he does finally get what he’s owed, I hope he uses most of it to help others who end up being treated the same way. Plenty of us would appreciate the irony.

Joseph Kurtz is a resident of Langhorne.