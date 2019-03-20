Donald Trump's crazy Twitter storm over the weekend underscores his potentially dangerous mental health issues.

In his 2004 book, “The Expectations of Morality,” author G.F. Mellema notes that moral expectation is a concept learned as children, that certain courses of action are expected to be performed while others are not. We learn during those formative years that something is morally wrong with the failure to do what we are morally expected to do.

So, how did you spend your weekend? My wife and I spent time with our teenage son and daughter, finalized plans for some home repairs, and had dinner and hoisted a few with friends to celebrate St. Paddy’s Day. (Well, more than a few, but we had a designated driver.) We laughed and sang and danced. Treated our servers with respect; as my father often reminded us, they’re servers, not servants.

At one lively Irish pub, the wife of an elderly gentleman told me how much her husband fancied the green felt derby I was wearing, and asked if she could buy it from me. I gave it to him for free. He beamed. Later, I bought a friendly couple a few draughts at the bar to celebrate their 56th wedding anniversary.

These are just things you’re expected to do. Treat people right. Say the right things. Resist the urge to vent your anger to the masses. Such are behaviors learned as a child. While we stumble at times, for most of us they’re blips in a rather consistently moral life.

All of which brings me to your president. Donald Trump spent the weekend at the White House tweeting. Not about his love for his wife, or having a memory-building catch with young son Barron on the West Lawn, or expressing words of sorrow for the 50 murdered or dozens more wounded in a New Zealand mosque by using the word Muslims, followers of a religion he’s long abhorred.

No, your president did none of that. What he did instead was again display his unstable mental condition and psychological state, this time with 50 tweets and retweets, Friday through Sunday, insulting a dead war hero, touting unproven conspiracy theories about “Radical Left Democrats” stealing elections, suggesting the federal government investigate “Saturday Night Live” and some late night talk shows for their repeated lampooning and mocking of him, and blasting two Fox News anchors for criticizing his national emergency declaration.

This is how the President of the United States spent the weekend. With every unbelievable tweet, he effectively offered the world a peek inside a mind that more and more are realizing is dangerously unfit to lead the nation.

In a book released last year, “The Dangerous Case of Donald Trump” expressed the concerns of 27 psychiatrists and mental health professionals who felt a “duty to warn” the public about the president’s mental instability. They see him as impulsive, grandiose, or narcissistic. Some see him as having malignant narcissism, a dangerous, incurable condition characterized by jealousy, pettiness, hatefulness, cunning, anger, and thin skin. His power and proximity to powerful weapons worry those who are expert in assessing mental fitness.

I’ve written about Trump’s mental unfitness almost from the first moments he entered the presidential race, from his mocking of a disabled reporter, to his disgusting blood comment at debate monitor,Megyn Kelly, to encouraging his followers at rallies to beat up those who would shout opposing points of view.

Mentally stable people don’t act like this. With Trump, there clearly is no line he’s unwilling to cross. How else to explain his obsession with lashing out on Twitter over the weekend at former GOP Sen. John McCain, dead seven months now. Trump’s hate for McCain stems from the latter’s vote against Trump’s plan to repeal ObamaCare. He attacked McCain in tweets for his involvement in sharing a dossier with the FBI before the election outlining potential ties between Trump and Russia, when, in fact, McCain waited until after the election to share the dossier.

Trump further insulted McCain on Twitter by noting (incorrectly) he finished last in his class at the Naval Academy.

On Tuesday, Trump doubled down on his hatred of McCain, who was tortured as a POW for more than five years during the Vietnam War while Trump was evading the draft five times, saying, “I was never a fan of John McCain and I never will be.”

Moral expectation here would be for Trump to say that although he disagreed with McCain’s vote, he served America dutifully as a legislator and bravely as a veteran, and that he prays he’s finally at peace in heaven after suffering from a dreaded disease.

Even a child possessing a moral compass would know to do that.

Mentally unstable tweets over the weekend, nonfactual statements this week. On Tuesday, Trump said the economy is doing better than ever. He knows this is not true. Fact: The New York Federal Reserve forecast is for 1.4 percent for the first quarter of 2019, a 67 percent slowdown from a year ago. Anything to feed his ravenous narcissism.

Moral expectation. Some have it and show it. Others spend the weekend looking at their smartphone tweeting craziness.

When time would have been better spent looking in the mirror.

Columnist Phil Gianficaro can be reached at 215-345-3078, pgianficaro@theintell.com, and @philgianficaro on Twitter.