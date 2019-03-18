Like many Americans recently, I was anxiously awaiting the sentencing of Paul Manafort. Whether you kept abreast of what transpired during his trial and you drew your own conclusions according to the evident as to his innocence or guilt is neither here nor there. In this writing because of word and space constraints I wouldn’t be able to expostulate all of my feelings and thoughts.

What is of tantamount importance is how one defines “rule of law” or its antecedent “justice,” which lie within our own personal moral compass and our often-predetermined concept of right and wrong.

In our Christian ethical perspective, we are taught that good overcomes evil and that whatsoever a man sows that also shall he reap. We believe this tenet because it alludes to the fact as ascribed by the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s precept that “the arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice.”

I do not want to waste time, words or space on discussing Manafort nor President Donald Trump, but rather delve into the dark abyss we find ourselves in as a nation, that being in defining who we are, what we believe and how we encompass and expand our own definition of justice in a democracy.

In doing this we have to examine pre-existing historical truths cemented with grandiose ideals of how one perceives justice. The ongoing and current discussions center around who receives justice in a democracy. The rich, the entitled, the powerful have always received the benefit of the doubt as to how fairly and equitably justice is meted out. The poor, the disenfranchised often face a justice that is metaphorically blind but peeks from its veil to view the status, the power and the prestige that one has as the precursor to what punishment should be meted out.

Inequities in our criminal justice system will constantly be the albatross around America’s neck. We have advanced from pauper’s prisons to country clubs for the inherently rich and well off. We should be in a state of “shock and awe,” and not one of rationalizing and normalizing what to the many sitting in jail cells and prosecuted to the fullness of the law due to their ethnicity, income inequality and place of origin is a perversion of the justice system.

It’s ironic that crime is given a racial persona — “white collar,” which is inherently different from perceived “black collar.” This falls in line with Michelle Alexander’s award-winning book, "The New Jim Crow: Mass Incarceration in the Age of Colorblindness." Contrary to what many may believe, the vestige and foundations of white privilege and supremacy surround the swamp and they lie within people's hearts and not within the physical walls of Congress.

The following quotes should inspire us to not only find the best in us but more so in the system that we espouse and believe in.

"Equal justice under law is not merely a caption on the facade of the Supreme Court building, it is perhaps the most inspiring ideal of our society. It is one of the ends for which our entire legal system exists. ... It is fundamental that justice should be the same, in substance and availability, without regard to economic status." — Lewis Powell Jr.

"If we do not maintain justice, justice will not maintain us." — Francis Bacon.

Laws catch flies but let hornets go free." — Scottish saying.

"Little thieves are hanged but great ones escape." — 14th century French proverb.

Johnny C. Johnson is a retired Erie School District teacher. Columnist Kevin Cuneo is away.