Letter: We need a more nuanced view of Sunday hunting debate.

It seems people are either hunters or not, and for most, it's an issue of family heritage. If your dad or mom hunted, you're more likely to be a hunter, too. And one's status as a hunter or nonhunter probably determines on which side of the Sunday hunting debate people find themselves.

Those of us who don't hunt may perceive the sport as little more than just killing and eating wild animals, but that's a simplification. William Faulkner wrote a famous short story called "The Bear" that depicts hunting in a much different light. Every year a young boy in Mississippi heads to his family's hunting camp. He enjoys the company of the men there and listens to their hunting stories, especially the ones about a huge, legendary bear that outwits the hunters year after year. When he's old enough to hunt, the boy devotes himself to learning about nature and how to hunt the bear. It takes him years to acquire enough knowledge to get his shot at the bear. But it's not a story about killing a bear; it's a story about family and friendship and determination and honor and, above all, it's about empathy.

At the story's climax, the bear is not killed by the boy (now a young adult), but not because it would have been an act of cruelty. The boy is a hunter and will, no doubt, continue to hunt.

As portrayed by Faulkner, the bear's death would clearly have been an honorable one. But the boy has learned that, for him, there was a more important objective, one that he had already achieved. So the bear's death wasn't necessary.

Whenever issues arise that impact people who have differing interests, like hunting on Sundays, perhaps we all should try to take a broader view.

— Doug Layman, Fairview

Toomey dinged for failing

to back public lands bill

Recently, the U.S. House of Representatives passed a public lands package that permanently reauthorizes the Land and Water Conservation Fund, a conservation program that has funded parks in every county across America since my parents were kids. I'm thrilled to see lasting protections for the parks and recreational areas we love like Valley Forge and the Delaware River. These public lands promote stewardship and sustainability within all of us while providing clean air and open spaces to enjoy.

Thanks to all of the Pennsylvania congressmen and congresswomen who voted to renew this critical public parks program. Sadly, Congressman Scott Perry (York and Lancaster counties) and Sen. Pat Toomey were the only Pennsylvania delegates to vote against our public lands.

Nevertheless, the overall support for our public lands ensures accessibility for others, myself included, to enjoy and appreciate the nature right in our hometowns.

— Julia Albertson, Philadelphia

Union wages support our

economy and workers

The Erie Times-News and its editorial staff seem to have lost touch with why construction trade unions exist and are still vital.

Consider the March 3 editorial about whether the Erie School District bid process should eliminate the apprenticeship program requirement. The editorial itself answers this question. If state-required prevailing union-level wages are stipulated anyway, why do we need this? And the answer is that if we do not support these unions with apprenticeship training and they go away, then there is no union-level prevailing wage to pay. It is all going to be the lowest bid and the lowest wages and the lowest-quality work.

This may seem beneficial in the short term, but family-supporting wages keep this community afloat. Union members can afford to buy a house and pay property taxes, buy a new car and pay sales taxes and all of the other things to spend money on in modern society.

Be careful what you ask for, you might just get it.

— Timothy Trampenau, McKean, Steamfitters Local 449

Police radio encryption

leaves public in the dark

I am surprised there has been so little shock and dismay about the loss of the police channels on our scanners. We will be uninformed as to what is happening in our neighborhoods. When I hear about something going down in my area, I keep alert. It's an important safety factor that will be missed greatly.

I can't imagine that with all of the electronics out there, that the police can't send something too vivid secretly and yet give the scanner followers the news we need also. The main reports are interesting, a chase, robbery, an assault, on and on. If you're closing in on a "perp" and are afraid he might get your message, you can encrypt that. But please don't remove the broadcasts in total. Scanner junkies are going to suffer a huge void.

— Phyllis Yanosko, Erie