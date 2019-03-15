Question: I’ve heard of something called the Dead Man’s Rule. What is it?

Answer: Pennsylvania has something called the Dead Man’s Rule or the Dead Man’s Act. Generally speaking, the Dead Man’s Rule bars any claimant from testifying herself about interactions between the claimant and a decedent.

In other words, after someone dies, the Dead Man’s Rule bars you from walking into a courtroom and stating, “I loaned decedent $20,000 cash six months before she died, and she promised to repay that money at 10 percent interest.”

Why not? Well, the decedent isn’t there to testify to the contrary, now is she? So, it just doesn’t seem fair that someone should be able to testify about interactions with the decedent if that claimant would be the only witness.

The Dead Man’s Rule provides that, when one party to a dispute dies, the other party cannot take advantage of the death by offering testimony on a subject to which the deceased party could have testified.

Rationale for the rule

The rationale behind the Dead Man’s Rule, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court in 1987 has observed, “is to prevent the injustice that would result from permitting a surviving party to a transaction to testify favorably to himself and adversely to the interest of the decedent, when decedent’s representatives would be hampered in attempting to refute the testimony or be in no position to refute it, by reason of the decedent’s death.”

Stated more bluntly, the Rule exists because the surviving party could lie knowing the other party is incapable of contradicting the fallacious testimony.

Important note

Given that reasoning, the language of the Rule will sometimes be disregarded where the court perceives that the decedent would not be in a position to refute the proposed testimony, the Pennsylvania Superior Court having held that the Rule does not preclude the plaintiff’s testimony in a personal injury action with respect to the extent of damages, where testimony is unrelated to the issue of liability. Thus, the courts reason that the decedent’s representative would not be at a disadvantage if the testimony is allowed.

Facts arising post-death

A witness who is incompetent to testify under the Dead Man’s Rule as to pre-death events can testify to facts arising post-death, even though such testimony suggests the existence of pre-death facts.

Rule applies only to oral testimony

The Dead Man’s Rule applies only to oral testimony and not written evidence. Thus, it does not preclude admission of written documents signed by the decedent before his or her death.

For that reason, an otherwise incompetent witness may be permitted to testify for purposes of identifying documents.

Burden of proof

The party challenging the competency of a witness has the burden of proving the incompetency of the witness. Three conditions must be present to disqualify a witness under the Dead Man’s Rule:

The deceased must have had an interest in the matter at issue.The interest of the witness sought to be disqualified must be adverse.A right of the deceased must have passed to a party of record who represents the deceased’s interest.

1. Decedent’s interest

The decedent’s estate must have an actual right or interest in the immediate result of the litigation; e.g., an interest in the disputed property that is the subject of the litigation.

2. Witness’s adverse interest

It is the witness’s interest, and not merely his testimony, that must be adverse for him to be incompetent under the Dead Man’s Rule. The test is whether the witness “will gain or lose, as the direct legal operation of the judgment rendered.” A claimant’s testimony will be barred even where the estate is insured, and the claim is limited to the amount of insurance.

3. Interest passed to a party of record

Generally, the decedent’s interest passes to his personal representative, who is the party of record with the right to assert the Dead Man’s Rule such as in the case of a claim against a decedent’s estate.

Take notice

As of March 1, Pennsylvania is one of only 19 U.S. jurisdictions to have a Dead Man’s Rule to some extent.

Final take

Protection of the Dead Man’s Rule is a two-edged sword. If properly applied, it severely limits the opposing party’s ability to testify; and, if there is no independent evidence except the testimony of that party regarding liability, the case is effectively unprovable. Thus, a nonsuit should ensue.

In sum, the Dead Man’s Rule is designed to protect the estate of a deceased person from fraudulent claims made by an individual who had engaged in transactions with the decedent.

When it applies, the Dead Man’s Rule controls the competency to testify about anything occurring prior to the death of decedent.

Finally, attorneys will readily admit that it is complicated as to how it works.

