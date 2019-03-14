School district is replacing artificial surface and has discussed putting Erie High logo at center of field, where veterans logo is now. School Board says wait.

The Erie School District administration is considering placing the logo of the Erie High Royals at the center of the field at Erie Veterans Memorial Stadium.

Some Erie School Board members are seeing things differently.

The possibility of a new logo at the stadium is creating consternation.

What to put on the new turf has become an issue even as the School Board deals with such other matters as the school district's financial recovery.

After the Erie School District merged three of its four high schools to create Erie High in 2017-18, the district administration talked about how to re-brand the stadium to reflect that the landmark venue is now the home field for one school.

The district never discussed changing the name of the 10,000-seat Veterans Memorial Stadium, which opened in 1924 in honor of soldiers and sailors who served in World War I.

But the district raised the idea of putting the Erie High logo on the field when the district replaces the fraying 12-year-old artificial turf. The purple-and-gold Royals logo would replace the current logo, a red-white-and-blue design that spells out the stadium's name and features images of a soldier and football player. Students designed the logo.

The turf replacement, estimated to cost $410,000, will occur over the summer as part of the school district's $80.8 million project to repair most of its buildings. The preliminary renderings of the new turf feature the Erie High logo at the 50-yard line.

Some Erie School Board members, however, are unsure whether replacing the current logo is a good idea.

Citing concerns from some community members, several of the school directors, at a nonvoting meeting a week ago, expressed reservations about getting rid of the red-white-and-blue logo. They said not putting the logo on the new turf could be considered an affront to veterans.

The stadium, School Director John Harkins said, has a wide reach and "is used for more than high school sports."

One person particularly upset about the possible logo change is Gus Picardo, a retired Erie School District athletic director and retired manager of the Erie Stadium Commission, which operates the stadium for the district. The commission, which has built up funds over the years through stadium rentals and ticket sales, is providing most of the money for the new turf.

Picardo has voiced his discontent on Facebook. He said he has contacted at least one School Board member about his worries.

"I know they are not changing the name, but the field should be symbolic of the purpose for which the stadium was built, which was to honor the veterans," Picardo said in an interview.

Picardo said teams for other schools, such as Mercyhurst Preparatory School, also use the stadium, which the Stadium Commission rents to non-Erie School District teams. Picardo acknowledged that the Erie School District owns the stadium, but he said he would rather see the Erie High logo on the walls rather than on the center of the field, where he wants to keep a design like that of the current logo.

"It is a community stadium," Picardo said.

The Erie School Board will consider the concerns.

At the board meeting a week ago, the school directors and district administration agreed to form a committee that will include members of the Stadium Commission. The group will study what kind of turf to purchase as well as any logo change.

The board should be able to reach "a simple compromise" on the logos with the help of the committee, School Board President Frank Petrungar Jr. said at the board meeting.

Petrungar mentioned that a number of stadiums nationwide have different names than the teams that play in them. He referred to FirstEnergy Stadium, home of the Cleveland Browns.

Petrungar did not mention Soldier Field in Chicago, but it is a venue whose history is worth keeping in mind. It opened in 1924 and a year later was named to honor those who died in combat. Soldier Field is home to the Bears football team, whose logo is at the center of the grass field.

Like Petrungar, Erie schools Superintendent Brian Polito said he believes a compromise is possible with Veterans Memorial Stadium.

The Erie School District wants to be sure that the stadium remains a memorial to veterans, Polito said. "We also want," he said, "our current and future students to be recognized and feel a part of the school district as well."

The newly formed turf committee, and then the School Board, are charged with working toward a truce.

Erie Times-News staff writers share their views from behind the scenes, stories and bylines. Ed Palattella can be reached at 870-1813. Send email to ed.palattella@timesnews.com.