Like so many native Philadelphians of a certain generation, some of my adolescent hours were spent hunched over a pinball machine, each push of a button enacting a flipper which would strike a ball and register points on a colorful screen. At times, an over-exuberant shaking of the machine would cause the word “tilt” to appear, thus abruptly ending 10 or 20 minutes of otherwise perfect execution.

That picture came to mind recently when Gettysburg College addressed an undergraduate yearbook photo of a trustee that showed him in a Nazi uniform. The image was captured during a 1980 theme party in which Bob Garthwait had merely been portraying a member of the previously popular TV series, “Hogan’s Heroes.”

The resulting charge of anti-Semitism caused an embarrassed Garthwait to resign his position. It was another overreaction by an increasingly offended general populace, one that can nullify a lifetime’s body of work.

As a person with Hebrew heritage, I take my lineage very seriously. While playing some football as a young teen, I remember tackling a boy, helping him back up and then hearing him direct at me a Jewish slur. He ended up hobbling home, with blood dripping from his nose.

As an adult, I am one who defends my heritage — preferably on more of an intellectual plane. But I am also one who doesn’t think a person’s reputation and life should be based on one moment of “tilt.”

We have seen far too many instances of public officials, whose lives may have been otherwise exemplary but sullied by acts that may have been quite harmless in the context of their times. In college during the late 1960s, I had a teacher who in his initial classroom session devised a way to get us closer as a group. It was in an era of much racial, ethnic and religious animosity. He asked this quite heterogeneous class to begin volunteering the common offensive words associated with blacks, whites, Puerto Ricans, Italians, Irish and Jews.

The moment was startling.

As each derogatory term was shouted out, many of us tensed up, blood pressures no doubt rising to incendiary levels. But after several moments, something interesting happened. It was as if a veil had been lifted. The worst had been said, and we all now seemed to feel closer than before. These days, such a professor would no doubt have been recorded, then fired from his position. The original context would surely be overlooked, thus rendering insignificant his countless years of contribution.

Of course, words and actions that vilify a group of people — be it racially, ethnically or religiously — should be dealt with properly. Such acts are used to dehumanize and limit the possibilities for someone, based on the way they were born, and are nothing if not anti-American.

But Garthwait’s appearance in that iconic uniform of bigotry was the result of a television sitcom that utilized black humor towards one of history’s most tragic periods. The network aired it, and that was the reason the scene with Garthwait ever occurred. He was a youngster who likely thought his portrayal of that sitcom was a continuation of the humor many found in that show.

It’s time we stopped looking for the “I gotcha” moments and instead focus on the more complete bodies of work by people who contribute to our society. Let’s be keenly alert to real threats. But let‘s have the concept of “tilt” be relegated only to true dangers, and to the pinball machines that remain.

Abington Township resident Jeff Hurvitz is a freelance writer. He can be reached at jrhurvitz@aol.com.

