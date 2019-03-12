The Mercy Center grew out of two earlier ministries, Hope House and Grass Roots Opportunities for Women, and has served 1,500 women since their 1994 merger.

The circumstances that land a person on the streets are rarely linear or simple. Homelessness is often the result of a vicious cycle, alternately involving addiction, mental illness, poverty and, for some, domestic violence.

Consider 22-year-old DayNisha Dykes. As Dykes explained to reporter Madeleine O'Neill, she obtained a protection-from-abuse court order to protect herself from an ex-boyfriend. Once on her own, she could not scrape up enough money to cover rent. A year ago, she found herself evicted and living in her car with her three small children while pregnant with her fourth.

Mercy Center for Women, 1039 E. 27th St., which celebrates its 25th anniversary this year, was created by the Sisters of Mercy not just to shelter women like Dykes, but to give them the tools to transition to a stable, productive life. As Executive Director Jennie Hagerty explained to O'Neill, all of the women who lived at the center in 2017 and 2018 had some kind of mental health diagnosis, 36 percent were dealing with either drug or alcohol abuse, and more than three-quarters of them, 76 percent, had experienced domestic violence at some point in their lives.

At the center, women take classes to equip them with basic life skills — such as effective communication, budgeting, critical thinking, anger management and how to maintain healthy relationships and avoid relapse if they are dealing with addiction. Those on public assistance chip in some of their benefits to cover the cost of food. If they are working, about a third of their income is placed in a savings account and returned to them upon graduation. They help with chores and eat meals together.

Dykes, who has been at the Mercy Center for about a year, now knows how to obtain subsidized housing when she graduates from the program and has a resume ready to present to employers. If those who came and went before her are any indication, a more positive path lies ahead.

Hagerty outlined some of the ministry's successes to reporter Matthew Rink in May. A mother of three, for example, obtained a permanent home and a full-time job with benefits at UPMC Hamot after a stint at the Mercy Center.

The Mercy Center grew out of two earlier ministries, Hope House and Grass Roots Opportunities for Women, and has served 1,500 women since that 1994 merger. So the 25 years of success Hagerty and others honor this year extends even further into the past. By giving vulnerable women in the community a structured resting place to regroup, heal and prepare for the future, the ministry strengthens both the women and this community and unleashes a transformative power not heralded enough — mercy.