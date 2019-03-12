The women who live at the Mercy Center are working to rebuild their lives after hard times.

It can be easy to assume the comforts of home will always be there.

A cozy bed, food in the refrigerator — these are basics that many people don't think twice about.

But for the residents at the Mercy Center for Women, those things haven't always been certain. The women living at the Mercy Center, a transitional housing program I wrote about for Monday's Erie Times-News, don't have a home of their own.

DayNisha Dykes' story illustrates how difficult it can be to pull yourself out of homelessness when you're busy focusing on day-to-day survival. She and her three children had to live out of her car for weeks last spring after she got behind on her rent.

She suddenly had to support her growing family on her own after domestic violence led her to seek a protection-from-abuse order against her ex-boyfriend. She had to eke out what little money she could from odd jobs and giving rides in her car.

She still felt like she was getting nowhere, she said. She knew her young children needed stable housing.

Now that she and her kids live at the Mercy Center, Dykes has had time to prepare a resume and plan for a better future. She's hoping to someday find a job in the health-care field.

"Now I can realistically take care of the kids, work and not have to stress about housing," she told me.

She's looking for more permanent housing now and hoping to go back to school soon.

"There's always something that I feel like you can learn in health care," she said.

She is working hard to pull herself and her family out of homelessness. Her story is inspiring — and a good reminder to be grateful for the things we take for granted.

