It is incredibly sad, unfair and probably criminal that the House majority is now fulfilling its constitutional duty of oversight of the Executive Branch. How dare the Dems — many diminutive diverse female types — have the tenacity to take on the rough and tumble, GOP nonmilitary patriot males. These include Jim Jordan and Mark Meadows.

After two years of the GOP House free for all, non-oversight, anything goes, spring break, corrupt, lying, get-rich-quick, every man for himself, despot/dictator loving, minority hating, press destroying, Russian infiltrating, democracy destroying administration?

How is it possible to ignore the GOP evidence against Michael Cohen so convincing, during the recent House — oversight — hearings? After all, the evidence included a poster depicting a picture of Cohen accompanied by the caption, "liar, liar your pants are on fire," showing actual flames. The flames convinced me that the patriotic GOP'ers were right.

There was also Mark Meadows introducing a black female — hired by Trump — that proved he is not a racist. Again, how can one not be convinced that Trump is not a racist? Charlottesville was simply an equal rights situation for all protesters including white supremacists and other protesters. After all, this is America and we all have equal rights.

Robert Witkowsky

Horsham Township