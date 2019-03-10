Cabinetmakers once lived in the century-old home my husband Jerry and I occupy on a suffering block on Oil City’s North Side.

They made the very best use of the scant wall space in the kitchen. But the cabinets, custom-built to fit the odd space, featured 1980s-vintage black walnut veneer and pink countertops.

More than a decade ago, we updated it on a budget. Jerry, in one of the most soul-trying of many harrowing DIY odysseys we have traveled together, even relaminated the countertops himself. They turned out beautifully, but only because my husband is exacting and unflappable in his approach to such tasks.

That makeover worked for many years until it did not. Now, linoleum stains rudely archive past abuse and the painted cabinet veneers have broken in a couple of spots, exposing bare wood. Paint won’t cut it.

We could do better. The question is, should we?

Erie Refocused centers on reversing a singularly damaging trend, disinvestment. It is the hollowing out of neighborhoods that occurs as people depart for locales where opportunities are richer and taxes lower. As the neighborhoods fade, there is little incentive for those left behind to spend a dollar fixing their own plots because there is scant hope of a return on it.

I walk my neighborhood and feel a siren call to surrender to the profligate negligence that surrounds. Pristine properties remain but are increasingly hemmed in by broken-down Rust Belt palaces. The tortured facades feature a mangled mashup of grimy, peeling paint or broken siding, punctuated by sagging, weathered porches and windows, broken, boarded and even, in one case, dangling askew, like an ornament on a nightmare. Tarps stretch over leaking roofs. Rotted fascia boards open attics to unknown quantities of weather and wildlife.

Money spent on a reno in that environment will fade into the ether, but, as Jerry pointed out, could also bankroll a pretty nice European vacation.

What’s the song say? "I lift my eyes to the hills from whence my help comes?" I scan the wounded landscape that is my neighborhood and wonder where is the relief? Except for the years I lived in Ithaca, New York, and Boston, where I went to school, and the time I now spend in our Erie apartment, I have lived all of my life in some mountain neighborhood within a mile or so of the Allegheny River. The plunging, forested hillsides and curving river vistas summon from me an animal devotion that still startles. Watching the historic communities that line it wizen cuts deeply and also angers.

The much-touted economic recovery has yet to register in these neighborhoods. The sheer ugliness and hopelessness radiated by once-proud homes, some of them mansions, for me are accompanied by alarm for those who reside in them. What is their need? What is the rent? Who is responsible? How far will it go?

So much fuels this dissolution, especially global economic forces that no one can reverse. Oil City Mayor Bill Moon noted in a recent Housing Alliance of Pennsylvania report about Venango County’s blight removal efforts that Oil City, when home to Quaker State and Pennzoil, boasted 30,000 people. We now number 10,500, he said. A recent Hamilton Project Vitality Index map listed Venango County housing vacancies at more than 20 percent.

Venango County’s land bank program earned plaudits in that Housing Alliance report. Bad houses are coming down a handful at a time, but not fast enough or at the scale needed to match the pace of the rot where we live. That would take a Rust Belt Marshall Plan.

We could move. Someday we might but at this stage in my life, I should not have to. We have rich woodwork and a fireplace that on bitter nights generates the bone-soothing dry heat. A friendly song sparrow family returns each year to nest in a thorny bush in the side yard. A hike up a hill in the historic cemetery behind our house gives me a soaring view of the Allegheny and the church where I attended preschool.

Oil City has a vibrant Main Street program that is bringing new events and polish downtown. A microbrewery is being eyed for the former Oil City National Bank.

Plus, if you have not been lately, there is a super cool new Center Street bridge decked out with rainbow-hued lighting technology that changes with the seasons and holidays.

In what to place our faith and money?

I am leaning toward voting yes on some kitchen repairs.

If we die on this hill, it might as well be with the comfort of burnished maple. And maybe, the cavalry will come.

