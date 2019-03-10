I love music. I desperately tried to be musically inclined by signing up for lessons in fifth grade. My first preference was the drums because I thought I could be the female version of Ringo, Keith Moon or John Bonham, but the allotted slots already were filled.

Unfortunately, in the mid-1970s, girls were still regulated to the “chick instruments,” as we called them, which were the clarinet and flute. I chose the latter for two reasons: I didn’t like the idea of softening the clarinet’s reed with my spittle, and my two friends chose the flute. Oh, and I thought it would be easier to learn.

I spent the first few weeks just using the head joint, that part that has no keys. We had to get used to breathing while huffing into the blow hole. (Yes, I know how this sounds.) I drove my family crazy every night practicing for 30 minutes until I was dizzy. I really wanted to be committed to this because my goal was to switch to the drums once I mastered the flute.

For months, we practiced and eventually learned “Mary Had a Little Lamb” and other simplistic tunes. During this time, I harbored a dark secret: I couldn’t read music. I just memorized where I had to move my fingers. I had no clue the difference between a half note and a whole note and why they moved around on the scale. I was a fraud.

By the time I admitted to my teacher that I wasn’t actually reading music but just memorizing, my two friends already had dropped out and I wanted out.

Despite his promise that he could indeed teach me, I told him the only thing I would be able to play that involved music was the radio. He laughed, signed my release paper and cut me loose.

So I remained dedicated to the radio, especially to a classic rock station in Youngstown, Ohio, called WSRD-FM 101, The Wizard. (Its signature station identification used the five notes during the alien communication scene from “Close Encounters of the Third Kind.”) My favorite deejay was Thomas John, who hosted “The Four O’Clock High” weekdays that featured 30 minutes of one artist or a group. Those were the days from the “50,000-watt rock giant.”

During college, I found myself interning at another Youngstown radio station (WSRD was no longer on the airwaves). I worked in the news department — and I use that term loosely because I didn’t do much except hang out with the Morning Zoo Crew and talk music — at a fairly new station in the late 1980s called 95 K-Rock. They’d pull me in on occasion to help with comedy skits, which horrified me because I prefer to remain strictly behind the scenes.

Plus, if the ability to play a musical instrument alluded me, so did the art of acting. I also was appalled at my voice. “Do I really sound like that?” I kept asking. (To me, my voice sounds deep. Not so much on the radio.) Needless to say, I’ve avoided any on-air appearances since.

Then a few weeks ago, I got a call from Mark Piccirilli, community relations manager for St. Barnabas, asking if I would appear on Jim Roddey’s talk show that he hosts from 11 to 11:30 a.m. every Thursday on WBVP-AM 1230 in Beaver Falls.

I met Roddey when The Times' then-classified ad manager Debbie Bianco and I attended an event at St. Barnabas. He was quite charming and funny. I’m drawn to those who have a sense of humor, and I immediately felt comfortable playfully teasing him about his latest St. Barnabas commercial in which he wore a wild-looking golf outfit.

I told Piccirilli I’d do it, but I’m not sure how interesting I will be, recalling my dud performances as an intern with the 95 K-Rock Zoo Crew.

In full panic mode, I hunted down Scott Tady, a frequent guest on various radio stations as our consummate entertainment reporter, for pointers. I also wanted to see if he would tag along so that he could prevent me from doing something stupid like walking into the studio while the red "ON AIR" sign is lit or touching the soundboard (because I’m like a kid when it comes to things like that).

The radio gods were smiling on me because not only is Tady going to be there, he is the featured guest right before me.

Truth be told, I’m looking forward to kibitzing with Roddey. It will be odd for me being on the other side of the questions, but it’s not a bad gig to push me out of my comfort zone. So, tune in at 10:30 a.m. Thursday to hear Tady, and if you’re feeling particularly adventurous, keep listening at 11 a.m. for my guest appearance on Roddey’s show. (Maybe he’ll rename it “The 11 O’Clock High” just for me.)

I promise not to play an instrument, perform a skit or sing on air. (After all, I don’t want radio pioneers Henirich Hertz, Nikola Tesla, Guglielmo Marconi and Lee DeForest to spin in their graves.)

I’ll stick with my strength: Playing the radio.

Lisa Micco is the executive editor at The Times. Her email is lmicco@timesonline.com.