Congratulations to Tom Deshields, who was named Firefighter of the Year, and to Robert Mannon, who received the Presidents Award at this year’s Morrisville Fire Company banquet. Thank you to all of the members of the fire community for helping to protect our neighborhoods. — @RepPerryWarren (Rep. Perry Warren)

The first thing that stood out to me about @Bharper3407 is how much he wants to win. He is driven to be great and will stop at nothing to get there. He is exactly the type of player Philly loves, and we’re better because we have him. Welcome to the family! — @GabeKaper (Phillies Manager Gabe Kapler on Bryce Harper)

Join the #AfricanAmerican Museum of #BucksCounty for a 4-part Speaker Series at the Visitor Center! Come listen to "Women History Makers of Bucks County and Beyond" on Mar. 9 from 7-9 p.m. — @VisitBucksPA (Visit Bucks County)

The #Eagles and OL Isaac Seumalo have agreed to terms on a three-year contract extension through 2022. #FlyEaglesFly — @Eagles (Philadelphia Eagles)