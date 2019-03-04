Like many GOP voters, I was surprised Trump was elected, not by popular vote, but legitimately by our election process which includes the Electoral College. From the get-go many believed Trump was unqualified for the job and most likely would be more of an embarrassment to America rather than an asset.

Many Americans tempered their surprise — disappointment? — by rationalizing that America’s safety net was Congress. The GOP was in control, therefore, our country would strive for better national debt management, continuing international relations with our NATO allies, etc. And most importantly, our country’s fall back position, The Constitution, with its “checks and balances” on the executive office, would allow us all to sleep better at night. “Well America, how is that working out for us?”

Today’s GOP leadership makes the “do nothing” Congress during the Harry Truman era in the late 1940s look like the Founding Fathers. The word “feckless” best summarizes the group. To refer to them as “leaders” is to desecrate the word. “Spineless” is also an appropriate term.

George F. McCormick

Fairless Hills