The Beaver County Commissioners didn’t have much of a choice, but they made the right call Thursday when they agreed to purchase a new voting system that uses paper ballots.

Now, state and federal governments need to step up and cover the $1.4 million price tag.

The paper-ballot system will replace the 457 electronic touch-screen devices the county purchased in 2006 at a cost of $1.8 million. That purchase was largely covered by federal funding and the new electronic system, ironically, replaced the use of paper ballots.

Amid growing concerns about potential hacking of electronic systems, Gov. Tom Wolf last year ordered all 67 Pennsylvania counties to have voting machines that create a verifiable paper record for each vote cast.

The commissioners approved a deal with Election Systems and Software of Omaha, Neb., the same firm that provided the touch-screen devices, for a system that will incorporate paper ballots and electronic scanning. Voters at each of the county’s 129 precincts will complete a paper ballot and feed it into a scanner. The scanner will record each vote and upload the results onto a memory stick that can then be transported to the elections bureau in the courthouse.

Dorene Mandity, the county director of elections, said the paper ballots will rarely by touched by another person, except in the case of a recount.

If all goes as planned, the system will provide a verifiable paper trail for each vote cast, as well as an electronic means of tabulating results in a quick and efficient manner.

Given the importance of maintaining trust in the voting process, the move by the county is an appropriate response to potential threats of hacking or disrupting the cornerstone of the democratic process.

However, placing the bulk of the cost on the counties is unfair and short-sighted. The state is attempting to provide some relief now and in the years ahead, but it will still leave a substantial gap for the counties to absorb. Beaver County has already received about $157,000 toward the cost and Wolf has asked for $15 million in this year’s budget to help further pay for the changes. If approved, the county stands to receive $150,000 annually for the next five years.

If the funding is approved, Beaver County would receive about $900,000 to cover the $1.4 million expenditure. That still leaves a $500,000 tab for the county to pay, courtesy of a state-ordered mandate.

County Commissioners Daniel Camp, Sandie Egley and Tony Amadio agree that the return to paper ballots is the right course of action, but they are not happy about being forced to pay for it. Amadio, in particular, has said from the beginning that the unfunded state mandate places another financial burden on the county budget.

State Rep. Rob Matzie, D-16, Ambridge, is a longtime proponent of paper ballots and agrees that counties should not have to cover the cost of the changeover. He is proposing measures that would have the state pay for the new voting systems.

As the state budget negotiations heat up in the next few months, it will be curious to see if voting-system funding is a priority for elected officials. The bottom line is that the state requirement for a verifiable paper trail of votes is the right decision, but the state — or federal — government needs to supply the funds to make it happen.