Police-youth partnership program continues to grow in Erie.

Erie law enforcement officers and teachers spent Wednesday evening sharing pizza with 42 elementary students before cutting them loose to have some fun at Play Port arcade and entertainment center in Millcreek Township.

The Erie Police Athletic League provided the outing to award students from seven city elementary schools for their academic achievement.

The children had a blast, as did the officers and the teachers, Erie police Sgt. Tom Lenox said.

The outing highlights the continued growth of the Police Athletic League, which was revived in Erie in 2016 after a 40-year absence. The program, designed to develop and strengthen bonds between law enforcement and the city's youth through after-school programs and other events, started at Pfeiffer-Burleigh Elementary School and has since expanded to involve more than 260 students from seven of the city's elementary schools. It began with a handful of officers from the Erie Bureau of Police and the Erie County Sheriff's Office and has grown to more than two dozen officers from agencies including the Erie County District Attorney's Office and the Gannon University Police Department.

The Police Athletic League has put on two summer camps at Gannon University for its participating students and is planning a third for this summer.

Lenox, who coordinates the Police Athletic League, said he would love to see the program expand to all of Erie's elementary schools, but doesn't know if he can line up the resources to make it happen.

"I've got to figure out a way to get PALs inside all the schools," he said. "So far, so good."

He said he's seeing good things coming from the program. The students involved are enjoying the after-school sessions and are working hard to get good grades, he said. The students and the officers who run the program are also building relationships, and Lenox said he's seeing a change in families that police officers come across while doing their jobs.

Lenox is already planning other outings to reward students for academic achievement and school attendance, including taking in an Erie SeaWolves game when the baseball season begins. He said he wants to use those outings to not only award students who get A's and B's on their report cards but to recognize those students who show notable improvement in their studies.

"I know they're working hard to get their grades up and I want to recognize them for it," he said.

Lenox's longterm goal for the Erie Police Athletic League is to see it continue to thrive and to make a bigger difference in the lives of Erie's youth and in the lives of the men and women dedicated to protecting the community.

"I'm kind of curious to see how this thing is five years from now, if we're making an improvement," he said.

If it isn't, it won't be for a lack of effort on Lenox's part.

Erie Times-News staff writers share their views from behind the scenes, stories and bylines. Tim Hahn can be reached at 870-1731. Send email to tim.hahn@timesnews.com. Follow him on Twitter at www.twitter.com/ETNhahn.