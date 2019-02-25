Editorial Board: Voters need to do their part to match candidates' interest and engagement.

The elective offices crowding the ballot in the upcoming May 21 municipal primary touch every dimension of life here.

Taxes, roads and services, education, justice — those who oversee these and more are all on the ballot for you to choose.

As reporter Matthew Rink detailed, three to five seats on Erie City Council could be in play, depending on whether incumbents Mel Witherspoon or Sonya Arrington decide to seek re-election. Erie County Council will have four seats up for grabs. Six people, thus far, are vying for two vacancies on the Erie County Court bench. District judge posts and the offices of district attorney, county coroner, county controller and city treasurer will be decided, as well.

The ballot is also awash with borough council and township supervisor seats and school director openings. As Rink reported, more than 400 names could be on the ballot.

Recent elections have seen a bevy of candidates step forward to run. Nine people flooded the 2017 Erie mayoral primary and 16 people sought party nods in the Erie City Council primary. Similar enthusiasm was on display in the Erie County Executive and Erie County Council primaries.

Erie County party chairs, Republican Verel Salmon and Democrat Jim Wertz, both say they are again witnessing high interest from candidates.

Voters need to do their part to match candidates' interest and engagement.

Erie County turnout is typically greatest, but still not impressive, in presidential races. In 2016, the bitter contest between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump only drew 62.9 percent of registered voters, far short of the 68.5 percent who showed up for the 2012 re-election of President Barack Obama.

In 2017, with the pivotal offices of Erie mayor and Erie County Executive on the ballot, only 32 percent of the county's approximately 190,000 registered voters turned out.

One encouraging sign: the November midterm elections, featuring races for governor and the U.S. House and Senate, attracted 53.23 percent of registered voters. That marked the highest participation since 70 percent turned out for the 1994 midterms, a wave election.

It is critical to maintain this level of engagement. The region is at a turning point. Strong, visionary local leaders able to collaborate and lean into the many initiatives underway to reshape the region's prospects are essential to their success.

Take the time to learn about the issues confronting your schools and communities. Thoughtfully weigh what qualities you value in a candidate. Seek out candidate events and forums to inform your vote.

Casting a vote is not an empty gesture but an exercise of power. It is how you shape a government that reflects your needs and values. Don't sit this one out.