On Jan. 22, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed a bill legalizing the killing of unborn boys and girls up until their due date. The law permits not only doctors but also “qualified” health-care professionals to perform abortions if “there is an absence of fetal viability or at any time to protect a patient’s life or health.” Many premature babies whose absence of fetal viability indicates a need for help to survive could be aborted in New York. Obstetrician Roger W. Marshall, a representative from Kansas, recently said he couldn't "think of a single scenario where a late-term abortion would help to improve a mother’s health” and that he never saw a case in his over 5,000 deliveries “where we had to choose between a mom’s life and a baby.”

In Virginia, HB 2491 failed on a 5 to 3 vote. Gov. Ralph Northam said of the proposal, "If a mother is in labor, I can tell you exactly what would happen. The infant would be delivered. The infant would be made comfortable. The infant would be resuscitated if that's what the mother and the family desired, and then a discussion would ensue between the physicians and the mother."

Pro-life people in New York are holding a "Day of Mourning" in Albany in the same building where Cuomo signed the abortion bill. The "Day of Mourning" event is calling for a week of repentance for the incredible apathy of some people regarding the issue of abortion.

Roy Whipple, New Sewickley Township