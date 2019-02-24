Feeling a bit nostalgic after writing about The Times’ storied past for our annual Progress edition, I decided to be whimsical and put a -30- at the end.

Then my cellphone rang.

“There’s a number at the end of your story,” Bryan Heraghty, one of our multimedia content editors, said. “Is that 30 supposed to be there?”

My heart sank a little. He didn’t know about the signature signoff that reporters used back in the day to indicate the end of a story.

Before computers — even CRTs — journalists pounded out their articles on typewriters, one page at a time on that weird brownish-butcher paper with thick red margin lines on the sides. As pages were ripped out of the typewriters, copy boys snatched them up and ran them to a waiting editor. To let the editor know that was the end of multiple pages, the reporter typed a -30-. (I don’t know why the number 30 was chosen — there are many theories floating about — but the one I recall had to do with telegraphers ending their transmissions.)

But then, why would that be taught to today’s journalism students? It’s rarely used anymore. Occasionally, I will see one at the end of a press release.

So, I gladly took a moment to explain what -30- meant to Bryan. He seemed intrigued, so I prattled off a few more terms that journalists used — and still use at times. Bryan suggested a sidebar on journalist jargon to accompany the story. It was about 20 minutes before deadline, but I liked his idea, and we ran with it.

There’s nothing like the adrenaline rush of a deadline. There wasn’t much space left on the page to work with, so I just cranked out a handful off the top of my head. The next day, a few of us — who started our careers using these archaic terms and tools of the trade — began reminiscing about pica poles, picture wheels, lede vs. lead, cathode ray tube (CRTs) monitors and the special blue markers used on pages in composing rooms. (Full disclosure: I was notorious for walking off with these markers. About once a month, someone from the composing room would call me out to return my ill-gotten stash.)

There was plenty I forgot as those days have long passed. Some of it is just journalism gibberish that makes sense only to us: HTK meant a "headline to come"; TK, a story is to come; cq meant an unusual spelling of a word was checked and correct; and although I never used it personally, Bil signified that a proper name was spelled differently.

I even have my original metal pica pole from college. They make great back scratchers as co-workers Jim Pane, Tom Bickert and I can attest.

But I digress.

While tracking down information for the story, I was astounded that I couldn’t find but only seven black-and-white photos to document the history of The Times — from its original storefront offices on Third Street in Beaver to our current location on Fair Avenue in Bridgewater. I stomped around exasperated for days looking for photos and clippings to complement the information that Marsha Keefer had squirreled away in her office. She had the 75th-anniversary edition, a sheet with a brief history and a 1994 booklet that was used for public tours. She saved me, but still no photos.

Patti Conley and I dug through dusty files and boxes in the morgue, also known as our library where all stories were clipped and sorted by topic, reporter and business name. Original glossy black-and-white photos also were filed. Many still have the Chinese marker hash marks on them to mark specific crops. I gave up and went with what we had for Thursday’s story.

And then, Peter Tork of the Monkees died.

At the risk of sounding crass and insensitive, if it wasn’t for that breaking news, we wouldn’t have been nosing around in the archives again. We wanted to see if there were any original photos of the Monkees (there were), and I started digging through the files. I found an original photo with a 1966 NBC press release attached to it about the group’s “new” TV show, so I was pretty pleased with myself.

Off to the side I heard Patti: “Oh, you’re not going to believe what I found.” She found a three-ring binder filled with old Times photos from the Third Street operation, more from the 1964 move and newspaper clippings, brittle and yellow with age.

I was just digging in when she found another hidden treasure on the top shelf, marked HEAVY. Mini-envelopes of metal plates made from photos of various buildings, parks, bridges and people that were once used in the hot-lead printing process filled this shoebox-sized container.

Jackpot.

To journalists, these are priceless. Some are even on glass plates. Among our finds: plates of a Center Township firetruck from 1951; the Beaver County Sanatorium in Center Township for tuberculosis patients from Aug. 11, 1950; a team picture of the 1956 U.S. Olympic gymnastics team with Judy Howe of Beaver County featured; and a 1940 photo of Gov. Arthur H. James announcing his attendance at a groundbreaking banquet for the Curtiss-Wright Corp. plant, which later became Westinghouse and is now Eaton Corp.

It’s going to take time to go through everything — it’s overwhelming. But we are up to the task to organize and start matching the names written on the back with the faces on the front.

Lisa Micco is the executive editor at The Times. She can be reached at lmicco@timesonline.com.