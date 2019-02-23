Little Woods should be named after Rich

As former mayors of Moorestown, we are writing to express our support to rename Little Woods on the Rancocas as Barbara Rich's Little Woods after Barbara Rich, an open space trailblazer and former citizen of the year.

Rich's tireless advocacy for Moorestown's natural treasures has been quiet but effective for almost 50 years. Thanks to her, a number of open space parcels have been preserved, including Little Woods, which otherwise may have become a wastewater treatment site.

While Rich has never been one to seek the spotlight, her efforts deserve to be honored and acknowledged by the people of this wonderful community.

We formally ask that you join with the many organizations and individuals who support this motion, including Save the Environment of Moorestown and the Open Space Advisory Committee, by voting "yes" on Ordinance 2-2019.

Thank you for your consideration and your service to Moorestown.

Stacey F. Jordan

Manuel Delgado

Phil Garwood

Chris Chiacchio

John Button

Dan Roccato

Howard Miller

Francis L. Bodine

Note: The letter writers are all former mayors of Moorestown.

Light of truth will reveal Trump's achievements

Thank you, Sylvia Tehan (almost 80 years old). I like actual truth, so why doesn't President Donald Trump's haters turn on the light of truth and write about all his accomplishments?

Our economy is up, our military is stronger, our veterans are being taken care of, unemployment is down, and more. Does this bother some? Maybe they don’t like people being employed.

Trump has his flaws, but admit it, so do you, so do I, so do all of us. Remember, the way to right wrongs is to turn on the light.

2020 could be a horror. How do I get to Europe by train? By the way, I will be 88 in May. Praise the Lord!

Ursula Klischies

Westampton

We will form our own opinions about the truth

Who can you believe anymore? The news coverage of Jussie Smollett, Covington High School, the homeless guy making thousands in donations — all poorly reported pieces of news.

Media outlets are profit-driven. They want you to visit their websites. They couldn't care less about the truth. Your reprint Friday of the New York Daily News editorial bashing Donald Trump — big deal! Why waste the ink?

We the people have to weed through all the various news outlets and form our own opinions of what the truth is.

Donald Lucy

Springfield