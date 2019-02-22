Editorial Board: Experts say these rising waters are part of a natural cycle and we hope that is true. The conditions, however natural, still require vigilance and stewardship.

Without Lake Erie, Presque Isle and the strategic bay it shelters, we're nothing.

Those natural features are why people settled here in the first place and they sustain our existence today through tourism, shipping, fishing and other water sports. The lake helps create the growing conditions to support the wineries and farms that hug its shores.

We can take the lake, a vast, majestic expanse that frames the northern horizon, for granted and often do. Two recent stories should remind us not to.

First, Jim Martin's story in the Erie 2019 special section explained in clear numbers just what proximity to this inland sea is worth. The attractions centered around the water and beaches — the wineries and brewpubs, Splash Lagoon Indoor Water Park, Waldameer Park & Water World, Presque Isle Downs & Casino, and more — helped generate $1.2 billion in visitor spending in 2016 and supported 17,000 tourism-related jobs in 2018, according to VisitErie.

Ron Leonardi's report Tuesday on rising Lake Erie water levels gives us a sobering reminder of just how fragile and also beyond our control this natural resource is. As he detailed, lake levels have been rising and are expected to reach their highest levels since 1986 this spring and summer.

It is good to see water levels rebound from worrisome and extremely low levels of 2012 and 2013 and expert fishermen like Jerry Skrypzak, president of Save Our Native Species of Lake Erie, say the rising waters should not adversely affect the fish.

But the high levels could also uproot dock pilings and shoreline trees, flood roads and boat ramps and carve away beaches. Sadly, it could interfere with the nascent recolonization of the federally endangered piping plovers at Gull Point. The dimunitive plovers need wide open beach clear of vegetation to nest, not skinny flooded beaches where the water laps weeds or the tree line.

There is a constant need for smart, forceful strategies to protect the lake from pollution, especially plastic waste and farm runoff that causes toxic algal blooms.

Experts say these rising waters are part of a natural cycle and we hope that is true. The conditions, however natural, still require vigilance and stewardship.

Authorities are experienced and adept at deploying sand to replenish the beaches each year. Presque Isle State Park Operations Manager Matt Greene said his staff will plan for nourishment on higher levels. He said the high water changes erosion patterns, requiring a strategic approach to ensure vulnerable areas are buffered.

Government funding uncertainty perennially hangs over sand replenishment at Presque Isle. Lawmakers must recognize the importance of this resource and ensure that Greene and staff get whatever they need to navigate this new challenge to our beaches, however long it lasts.