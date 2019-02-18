Kevin Cuneo: Indianapolis contends with more than 4,300 potholes.

Erie's potholes are back, which makes driving on area streets challenging. Wild temperature swings in recent months have produced some truly jarring potholes, but Erie pales to the situation in Indianapolis where, according to The New York Times, the city has become one giant pothole. That city is so pockmarked by decaying asphalt that local officials have said that more than $730 million will be required to repair over 8,100 miles of streets. Indianapolis posted an "Indy pothole viewer" online map that currently shows 4,388 open potholes. That's a few more than Erie. … The city of Erie has been posting stories online celebrating Black History Month, and a recent one about the Pope Hotel is fascinating. It's amazing to see the list of celebrities who performed at the hotel, which was razed in 1978. … Valentine's Day is the busiest day of the year for local chocolate makers, and people were lined up out the door at Romolo's and other stores. You'd think Erie has a sweet tooth. … Friends of Mark Colonna, the former teacher and coach who died last week, are mourning his loss. He really knew how to connect with those around him. … Local residents Shirley and Jeffrey Caldwell are getting national publicity over the sighting of what appears to be a half male, half female cardinal, which has been frequenting their bird feeder. The New York Times featured a lengthy article about the Caldwells and their cardinal. The story claims that sexual split has been reported in recent years among birds, reptiles, butterflies and crustaceans. … To clarify a statement in a recent column, the Cauley brothers, Catholic priests based at St. Patrick Catholic Church, did not loan money to H.O. Hirt to help start Erie Insurance. They were original investors who purchased stock in Erie Indemnity Company, which is the management company of Erie Insurance Exchange. That was the reason for the warm relationship between Erie Insurance and St. Pat's, which exists to this day. … A photo of Connor McDavid, the NHL star, tossing a souvenir puck to a fan wearing an Erie Otters jersey appeared in newspapers across North America. Always a class act, McDavid has good memories of his years with the Otters. … The Wall Street Journal ran an interesting story last week about the cooling of the once warm relationship between Pope Francis and Boston Cardinal Sean O'Malley, who objects to the Vatican's stance on sex abuse. … The death of Mildred Howard recalls the many insightful columns Pat Howard wrote about his mom over the years. She was a pioneer who served as a nurse during the Korean War and later taught scores of nurses locally. Mrs. Howard, always a shrewd observer of the national political scene, lived at St. Mary's East in recent years, which inspired some of Pat's best columns. She was an amazing person who will be missed by all who knew her. … Pitcher Trevor Bauer, who complained of "character assassination" during his recent salary arbitration with the Cleveland Indians, was awarded $13 million by the three-person panel over the Indians $11 million offer. By contrast, when Mickey Mantle hit .365 in 1957, the New York Yankees denied him a raise because he'd failed to win the Triple Crown, as he'd done in 1956. "I felt lucky they didn't cut my salary," Mantle said. … Raymond Parenti, who died recently at 75, was one of Erie's best-known restaurateurs. He owned or ran several popular places in town and was always a great cook. … His family and many friends bid farewell to Edmund "Brub" Mehl, who died Feb. 8 at the age of 95. Mehl, who ran Dispatch Printing for decades, loved to sail, ski, and coach people, and he made so many friends along the way.

