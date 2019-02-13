In letters to the editor: Super Bowl commentary, doctrinal meditations

Had I known the extent of nonstop lackluster excitement and action purveyed in this year's Super Bowl championship game, I would have painted my walls and watched them dry. At some point in the third quarter, I began to ask myself if and when a game would commence. If nothing else, it surely provided a remedy for acute insomnia in some individuals.

In my opinion that many others may share, the reason for this falls on an officiating blunder that altered the natural progression, thereby placing an undeserving team in the main event and unfairly eliminating the New Orleans Saints. We are not likely to know whether this circumstance was the result of intent or blatant incompetence. If a play such as we had witnessed occurred on the college level, it likely would have drawn a targeting call, possibly resulting in an ejection of the defensive player.

My point here is that the NFL leadership should replace their indifference with some backbone and prevent this situation from occurring again. The solution isn't that complex. There should be an unbiased off-site panel of experts on rules of the game to make an intelligent analysis of the alleged infraction and have the final say, and secondly, plays such as this should be reviewable in the playoffs.

We may have missed an epic game here due to this non-call.

Change is sometimes implemented only after public outrage, like the much-needed stop sign placed at a dangerous intersection after the inevitable fatal collision.

— Alan Ahlgren, Erie

Eastern Orthodox doctrine

differs in key respects

Little known in America are the doctrines and tenets of the Eastern Orthodox Church.

In Protestant America, the ever-virginity of Mary is little known or believed by evangelicals, though Protestant Reformation reformer Martin Luther held this belief.

The Orthodox Church teaches that the birth of Jesus Christ was supernatural, not a natural, ordinary birth (as Christ is God), and the body of Christ appeared supernaturally outside the body, the womb, of the Virgin Mary, without ever passing through the birth canal (see Ezekiel 44:1-3).

Here is what St. Matthew says: "Then Joseph being raised from sleep did as the angel of the Lord had bidden him, and took unto him his Wife: and knew Her not even when She had brought forth Her firstborn Son: and he called His Name Jesus" (Matthew 1:24-25 C.J.S. Hayward, Classic Orthodox Bible). "And took to him his wife, and was not knowing her until she brought forth her Son, the Firstborn" (Matt. 1:24-25 Orthodox New Testament), "He was not knowing her until." Note the imperfect tense, continuous or linear action, "he was not knowing" or "he kept on not knowing."

Also, little known in America is the belief of the Eastern Church that the Holy Spirit "proceeds from the Father alone" (John 15:26). And the belief of the Orthodox that the Filioque of Charlemagne (742-814 A.D.), Catholicism (809 A.D.), and Protestantism (1546 A.D.), is a doctrinal theological error (See also Acts 2:33 and Saint Photius, Patriarch of Constantinople, On the Mystagogy of the Holy Spirit, Boston, Massachusetts, 1983).

— Scott R. Harrington, Erie

Erie arena great venue

for District 10 games

As a long time Erie High School basketball fan, I would like to ask that the officials of the PIAA and District 10 consider holding the upcoming District 10 boys and girls basketball championship games at Erie Insurance Arena.

What a treat this would be for high school basketball fans in the area. This venue is the premier basketball arena in northwestern Pennsylvania with a seating capacity for basketball of more than 6,000. Ample parking is available, along with great concessions and comfortable seating. For the players, it would really be special to play at the home of the Erie BayHawks in a professional-style arena with a great scoreboard and locker rooms. It would be a truly neutral venue for all and would require only minimal additional travel time for teams in the southern parts of District 10 compared to a trip to a gym such as the one at Edinboro.

The boys' games could be played on one day with two-hour intervals from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. for the six classifications and the six girls' games on another day. Or, the boys' games could be played three on one day starting at 5 p.m. and three on the next day with a similar schedule for the girls' games. I am sure the cost would be competitive with what would be paid for 12 games being played in separate venues. This would be similar to the format now used for the state championship games in Hershey.

— Wallace J. Knox, Erie