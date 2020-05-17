In Loving Memory of
2/19/1958 - 5/16/2015
The ones we love never
go away. They walk beside
us even on this day.
Unseen, unheard, yet always near.
Still loved, still missed, and
very dear.
Love Mom, Pap and all
that love and miss him.
