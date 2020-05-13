Antoinette C. DiBello Ellwood City Antoinette C. DiBello, 83, of Ellwood City, passed away at her residence on Saturday, May 9, 2020. Born in Castelbottaccio, Italy, on July 22, 1936, she was the daughter of the late Giuseppe and Maria DeOto Niro. Antoinette is survived by her husband Ralph J. DiBello whom she married on May 7, 1960. She was a member of Holy Redeemer Parish and the former Golden Agers Group that meet at the Catholic Center. Antoinette enjoyed knitting and cooking, especially her bread, cookies and pizza. Mostly she enjoyed her time with her grandchildren, all of her friends and her Friday visits to the Beauty Shop. Besides her husband, Ralph, Antoinette is survived by her three sons, Gennaro (Joni) DiBello of Pittsburgh, Joseph R. DiBello of Marietta, Ohio, and Mario A. (Shellie) DiBello of Center Twp.; her four grandchildren, Vanessa, Elesa, Luc and Anthony DiBello; and her sister, Rosa Raffaela Niro in Italy. Funeral services will be private for Antoinette due to the Covid-19 Pandemic. Entombment will be in Holy Redeemer Cemetery. Family suggests memorial contributions can be made in Antoinette's name to Holy Redeemer Church, 300 Crescent Ave., Ellwood City, PA 16117. Arrangements have been entrusted to the JOSEPH A. TOMON JR. FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 97 Grim Ave., Ellport.