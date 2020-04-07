Michael Timothy Kutsenkow Hanover Township Michael Timothy Kutsenkow, age 67, better known to his family and friends as Tim, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 4, 2020, at his home in Hanover Township with his loving wife, Kathy, by his side. He was the son of esteemed family doctor Michael Kutsenkow and Rose Lorraine Ellis, who, along with his sister Terry Kutsenkow, predeceased him. He is survived by his wife, Kathleen Kutsenkow; his son, Steven Kutsenkow; his daughter, Andrea Kutsenkow; four children by marriage, Heather Smith, Suzanne "Suzi" Milbee, Alicia Doro, and Michael Doro; his sister, Deborah "Debbie" Nicholson; his brother, Jack Kutsenkow; his nephew, Joseph Kutsenkow; and eight beautiful grandchildren, Trystan Lewis, Colton Wilson, Keana Beckemeyer, Jacob McGuire, Gage Milbee, Lily Waxler, Michael Kutsenkow and Lacey Kutsenkow, whom he loved unconditionally. Tim was born on April 26, 1952, and grew up in Thornburg. He graduated from Shady Side Academy and continued his studies at several prestigious schools, including Saint Vincent College, Carnegie Mellon University, and the University of Pittsburgh, before joining the United States Air Force where he excelled at repairing electronics and communications equipment. After proudly serving his country, Tim continued his education and pursued various professions during his lifetime, including within the field of drafting, later becoming a skilled machinist. Tim also enjoyed the natural beauty of Pennsylvania, which led him to raise a family in the countryside. Outside of caring for his children, Tim had a passion for problem solving, reading, learning, and gardening. Most importantly, Tim loved his Lord and Savior, which was evident through the love, compassion, and generosity he showed towards everybody he knew. He will be deeply missed for his vast knowledge as well as his sense of humor and great storytelling. A memorial service for his family and friends will be announced at a later date. Arrangements by MCCONNELL FUNERAL HOME, 447 Pine Street, Hookstown, PA 15050.