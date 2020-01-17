Mary Lou Johnson Hookstown Mary Lou Johnson, 92, of Hookstown, passed from this world on January 15, 2020, and is now at peace with the Lord. She had a recent decline in heath. She was born on August 28, 1927, to Howard and Minnie Boyd and has a younger sister, Alice (Don) Gardner and had a brother Sam, who preceded her in death. Mary was a graduate of Hopewell High School. She worked many years at the Melody Lane Skating Rink in Hookstown at the coat check and also at South Side High School, where she retired in 2007 after 36 years of service in the cafeteria, first in the kitchen and then as secretary to the Food Service Director. Mary had great faith and devotion to God and was a member of Service Presbyterian Church. She enjoyed being outdoors, planting flowers, and feeding and watching the birds. She was a Pirates fan and rarely missed a game. She is preceded in death by her husband, Bruce; two infant children, Brad and Renee and a son, Jeff. Surviving are her remaining children, Clay, Brett and Amy; daughter-in-law, Maryann; grandson, James; great granddaughter, Klohie; sister-in-law, Mary Anna Janice; nieces; nephews and many friends. She was very much loved and will be greatly missed The family would like to give a special thanks to Dr. Jasbir Makar, Mary's doctor for over 32 years, for his care, kindness and the generosity of his time. Visitation will be Sunday, January 19, 2020 at MCCONNELL FUNERAL HOME, 447 Pine St., Hookstown, PA 15050, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. A service will be held at 8 p.m. on Sunday evening with her Pastor Rev. Paul Treese of the Pleasant Hill Wesleyan Methodist Church officiating. Interment will follow in the Mill Creek Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Service Presbyterian Church.