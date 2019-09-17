Raymond G. Marticek Hopewell Township Raymond G. Marticek, 79, of Hopewell Twp., passed away Monday, September 16, 2019, at Providence Care Center, Beaver Falls. Born October 16, 1939, in McKees Rocks, he was a son of the late John and Anna (Adamsec) Marticek. Mr. Marticek was a member of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church in Hopewell Twp., and was a retired employee of SkyChef at the Pittsburgh International Airport. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Mary Ann (Ayoob) Marticek in 2017, whom he married September 26, 1964. Surviving are three sons, Ray Marticek and his fiancée, Wendy Scarsellone, Joe Marticek, and Michael Marticek and his wife Gabrielle; four grandchildren, Sabrina Patterson and her husband Matthew, Naudia Marticek, Olivia Marticek, and Isabella Marticek; a great-granddaughter, Juliette Patterson; and his brother, John Marticek. Friends will be received Wednesday from 3 to 7 p.m. at TATALOVICH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 2205 McMinn St., Aliquippa, www.tatalovichfuneralhome.com, where a service will be held Thursday at 9:30 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, Hopewell Twp. Entombment will follow at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery Mausoleum, Hopewell Twp. The family would like to thank the staff at Providence Care Center Memory Impaired Unit for all their kindness and compassionate care over the years.