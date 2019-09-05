Katherine C. 'Kate' Deselich Formerly of West Mayfield Katherine C. "Kate" Deselich, 90, formerly of West Mayfield, died Tuesday, September 3, 2019, in Providence Health Care Center. Born February 27, 1929, in West Mayfield, the daughter of the late Peter and Catherine (Kalcevic) Deselich, she was a member of St. Monica's Parish, volunteered at the former St. Philomena Catholic Parish, and was a member of the Kola Club with the Croatian Club, New Brighton. She retired from Bell Telephone Company after 37 year, having worked as an operator and in the office. She is survived by two sisters, Helen Geodeker, New Brighton and Frances Mrzowski, California; sister-in-law, Dorothy Deselich, Chippewa Twp.; several nieces and nephews; great-nieces and nephews; and a great-great-niece. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Peter and Paul Deselich. Friends will be received Friday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. in the HILL & KUNSELMAN FUNERAL HOME, www.hillandkunselman.com, 3801 Fourth Ave., College Hill, Beaver Falls, where prayers will be recited Saturday at 9:20 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 10 a.m. in St. Monica Parish, Chippewa Township. Private interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Chippewa Twp.