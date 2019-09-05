David E. Stillwagon Center Township David E. Stillwagon, 68, of Center Twp. passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, September 1, 2019, at the Medical Center, Beaver. He was born November 15, 1950, in Rochester, a son of the late Richard and Juanita Stillwagon. David loved fishing, hunting and watching storms. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Richard in 1960, and a brother-in-law, Mark Waugh in June of 2016. David is survived by two sons, Ben and Clinton; a daughter and son-in-law, Heather and Ryan Brunton; a granddaughter, Aubrey; two grandsons, Jason and Logan; a brother, Steve Stillwagon; sisters, Brenda Waugh and Marlene Smega with whom he resided; nieces and nephews, Amanda and Justan Tomlinson, Julie Smega (Joe), Jason and Lisa Proakis; great nieces and nephews, Kayliana, Jada, Russell, Jayden, Ashton and Jase. The family of David Stillwagon is having a wake and dinner in his honor on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at the Center Twp. VFW, 134 Bunker Hill Road, Aliquippa, PA 15001 from 1 to 5 p.m. Come and share our memories.