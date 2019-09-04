Margaret 'Margy' (Campbell) Lash New Brighton Margaret "Margy" (Campbell) Lash, 82, of New Brighton, passed away Monday, September 2, 2019, at West Hills Rehabilitation, Moon Twp. Born July 25, 1937, in New Brighton, a daughter of Robert and Margaret (Gumpf) Campbell. She was a dedicated active member of the Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church of New Brighton and had volunteered with Meals of Wheels since 1970. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William L. Lash, January 8, 2015, and her sister, Vivian Fugler. Surviving are one daughter, Peggy and her husband Carl Reina, Daugherty Twp.; two grandsons and their girlfriends, Edward Reina and Noelle Mettee, and Bobby Reina and Taylor Moore; three great-grandchildren, Paxton, Blake and Tatum Reina; three sisters-in-law, Nellie (Raymond) Valli, Chippewa Twp., and Margie Smith and Thelma Quest, both of Beaver Falls. Friends will be received Wednesday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. in the J&J SPRATT FUNERAL HOME, 1612 Third Ave., New Brighton, www.jjsprattfh.com. Thursday friends will be received from 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11 a.m. in the Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, Tenth Avenue, New Brighton, with the Rev. Angela Smith officiating. Private interment will follow in Beaver Falls Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family wish memorials be made in her name to the Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church.