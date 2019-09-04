Margaret Malachina Hopewell Township Margaret Malachina walked through the Gates of Heaven to be with the Lord, her husband Frank, and our parents. She was born in Aliquippa, Pa., to the late John and Mary Maruskin. She was a member of St. Titus Church, the Confraternity of Christian Mothers, and the Ladies' Auxiliary VFW of Hopewell Township. Her first job was J&L Steel as a crane and forklift and a tin mill (flapper) inspector. She then worked at the Flying Carpet, and GC Murphy; at Gimbels Department Store, where she felt a great sense of community. She then worked at Kaufmann's Department Store. Margaret enjoyed working with people, baking, crochet and sewing, and driving her friends to work. She leaves behind her brother, Joe (Barb); daughter, Mary (Jeff); and grandchildren, Frank, Mary, and Katie. She was preceded by brothers, Frank (Paulina), and John (Kay), and daughter, Diane. Private Arrangements were handled through the SAUL-GABAUER FUNERAL HOME, INC. and Sylvania Hills Memorial Park. The family wishes to extend special thanks to the staff of Pilgrimage Hospice for their kind and compassionate care and to the staff of Grandview Estates of Elizabeth for their professional and attentive care to Margaret. On line condolences may be offered at www.saul-gabauer.com.