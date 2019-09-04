Elaine F. Lawryk Hopewell Township Elaine F. Lawryk, 63, of Hopewell Twp., passed away in her home and finally found peace on Friday, August 30, 2019. Born April 25, 1956, in Pittsburgh, Pa., she was the youngest child of the late Edmund and Dorothy (Kiefer) Franz. Elaine was a member of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church in Hopewell Twp. She loved the outdoors, all animals but especially dogs, and was a former member of the Pittsburgh Ski Club. Surviving her are two brothers and sisters-in-law, David and Ruth Franz and Paul Franz and Dominique Smith; two nieces, Maria Franz and Cara Lisa Franz; her former husband, Frank Lawryk; and her faithful canine companion, Lilly who she loved dearly. She had an infectious laugh and a big heart and loved cooking, as well as helping others. Friends and family will be received Saturday from 11:30 a.m. until the time of memorial blessing service at 12:15 p.m. at TATALOVICH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 2205 McMinn St., Aliquippa, www.tatalovichfuneralhome.com. Her family suggests memorial contributions be sent to Animal Friends of Pittsburgh. Private interment will take place at St. John Vianney Cemetery, Pittsburgh, Pa.