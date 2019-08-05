Rachel (Shahen) Bush Formerly of Aliquippa Rachel (Shahen) Bush, 88, of Farmington, Conn., formerly of Aliquippa, passed away Thursday, August 1, 2019, in her home. Family and friends are welcome to attend a Mass of Christian burial on Monday, August 5, 2019, at 10 a.m. in St. Titus Catholic Church, Aliquippa. Interment will follow in Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery, Hopewell Twp. Arrangements by TATALOVICH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 2205 McMinn St., Aliquippa, www.tatalovichfuneralhome. com.