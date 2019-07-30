Nancy Ellen (Smith) Vickodil Aliquippa Nancy Ellen (Smith) Vickodil passed away July 25, 2019, in her home, surrounded by her loving family. She was an incredible woman at the heart of a loving and ever growing family. Her favorite song was "You are my Special Angel" and we know she is the most special angel to those who survive her. She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Edward Anthony Vickodil; three sons and daughters-in-law Frank and Linda, Monaca, Edward and Donna, Aliquippa and Jeff and Carol, Aliquippa; two daughters and a son-in-law, Christine Wimer, Florida and Nancy Ellen Bryant and her husband, Ken, Georgia; six grandchildren, Steven Shrock, Mathew Shrock, Amanda Grater and her husband, Gary, Michael Vickodil and his wife, Maura, Jeffrey Vickodil Jr. and Karli Bryant and two great grandchildren, Aubrey and Avrey Grater. Arrangements handled by ANTHONY MASTRO FRANCESCO FUNERAL HOME INC., 2026 McMinn St., Aliquippa, 724-375-0496. At her request there will no visitation and the services will be private. We would like to thank Mother Teresa Hospice for their loving care and compassion.