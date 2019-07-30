Marie Carmella (DePace) Gentile Center Township Marie Carmella (DePace) Gentile, 94, of Center Township, passed away with her loved ones by her side on Sunday, July 28, 2019. She was born March 28, 1925, in Ambridge and was the daughter of late Frank and Maria Rose (Sabino) DePace. Marie was a member of St. Frances Cabrini Church and the Confraternity of Christian Mothers. She is preceded in death by her siblings, Larry, Jimmy, Al, Joe, and Frances. Marie is survived by her loving husband of 73 years, Frank P. Gentile. She was the beloved mother of Mary Lou and Archie Montini, Gloria and Frank Bufalini, Donna Gentile, Frances and Alex Shahen and Frank Gentile. Marie is also survived by seven grandchildren, Robert (Natalie), Richard (Nicholette), Danielle (Jean-Paul), Mark (Lyndsey), Paul (Rachel), Maria (David) and Gabriella and six great-grandchildren, Gia, Stephanie, Giada, Lorenzo, Nihlim and Faith. She is also survived by her sister, Catherine Aloi and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 3 to 7 p.m. at ANTHONY MASTROFRANCESCO FUNERAL HOME INC., 2026 McMinn St., Aliquippa, 724-375-0496. Departing prayers will begin Thursday at 9:15 a.m. in the funeral home followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 10 a.m. at St. Frances Cabrini Church. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Gateway Hospice or a charity of one's choice. The Gentile family would like to thank Gateway Hospice for their compassionate care extended to Marie.