Carole A. Llewellyn Industry Carole A. Llewellyn, 76, of Industry, passed away on Sunday, July 28, 2019, at Providence Care Center. Born on September 14, 1942, she was the daughter of the late William H. and Anna Margaret (Miller) Adamek. Raised in Center Township, Carole was a 1960 Monaca High School graduate and a 1963 graduate of Sewickley School of Nursing. Licensed as a registered nurse in Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia, Carole's long career in healthcare included employment at the former Aliquippa, Rochester and Medical Center Hospitals, Gimbels Department Store, as a site nurse at the Beaver Valley Nuclear Power Plant while it was under construction, the United Mine Workers, Concentria in their workman's compensation department, and eventually retiring as a visiting nurse. Carole previously served as the President of the Ohioview-Industry Women's Club and served on the State Board of Federated Women's Club Association. During her tenure on the State Board's Safety Committee, Carole's group was responsible for the implementation of the use of raised reflective markers on Pennsylvania State Highways. She was a member and former officer of the Woodlawn Chapter #164 O.E.S. Carole had previously taught piano lessons in her home, was a former organist at the Ohioview Lutheran Church and volunteered every Thursday night at the Beaver Library. She will be sadly missed by her husband of 55 years, Thomas E. Llewellyn; two sons, Thomas E. (Cecely) Llewellyn and Timothy J. (Natalie) Llewellyn; three grandchildren, Frank Dudash, Jessica Reynolds, and Jack S. Llewellyn; and two great-grandchildren, Lilly Reynolds and Octivia Dudash. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Marjorie Goff. Friends will be received on Wednesday, July 31, 201, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. until the time of the Order of the Eastern Star and funeral services at 7:30 p.m. in the SIMPSON FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 1119 Washington Ave., Monaca, (724) 728-4000. Interment will be in Sylvania Hills Memorial Park, Rochester. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Carole's memory to the Beaver Library, 100 College Avenue, Beaver, PA 15009. To share online condolences, get directions and other information, please visit simpsonfuneralhome.com.