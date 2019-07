Andrew 'Butch' Malobabich Formerly of Hopewell Andrew "Butch" Malobabich, 66, formerly of Hopewell, passed away on Thursday, July 4, 2019. He was the son of the late Andrew Malobabich and Catherine Malobabich. He is survived by his wife, Darlene Malobabich. Visitation will be held on Sunday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the ANTHONY MASTROFRANCESCO FUNERAL HOME INC., 2026 McMinn St., Aliquippa, 724-375-0496. Complete obituary will be announced in Sunday's publication.