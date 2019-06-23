Milton and Audrey Macie of Harmony Township celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary at a family dinner in their home. They were married on June 11th, 1949 at St. Veronica Catholic Church in Ambridge. Mrs. Macie is the daughter of the late John and Nancy Quigley, she is a retired manager of JCPenney. Mr. Macie is a US Navy Veteran of World War 2 and a retired superintendent of HH Robertson. They have been blessed with three devoted children: Robert, Nancy, and David. Six grandchildren: Jennifer, Matthew, Kelly, Kathleen, Jada, Kayden, and one devoted great granddaughter named Kaitlyn. We are thankful for 70 wonderful years together.