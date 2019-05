Stanley L. Jacobs of Burlington, N.J., passed away Saturday, April 27, 2019. Life Celebration services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 4, at the Macedonia Baptist Church, 2nd & Magnolia St., Beverly, N.J. Family and friends may view from 9 a.m. until time of service. Interment will be in Odd Fellows Cemetery, Burlington, N.J. TL Hutton Family & Friends Funeral Services, Burlington