James "Jim" P. Delaney of Moorestown passed away peacefully April 30, 2019. He was 83. He was the beloved husband of Elizabeth "Betty" (Boyle) for 59 years; devoted father of Terence (Helene), Maureen Handlan (William), Kathleen Gosse (Thomas), Elizabeth Delaney- Runfola (James) and Mary Delaney-Beane (Christopher); cherished grandfather of Meaghan, Colleen, Patrick, Brendan, Michael, Margaret, Thomas, Anne, Timothy, Daniel, Kevin, Patrick, Sean, Matthew and Christopher; and dear brother of Edward, Elizabeth and Kathleen. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Jim was a graduate of West Chester University and received a Master's degree in Counseling from Villanova University. He was a very accomplished man who dedicated many years of his life coaching Camden Catholic High School Football. Jim was a dedicated teacher at Camden Catholic High School and a guidance counselor at Cherry Hill East High School. He also was a proud U.S. Army Veteran. Relatives and friends are invited to the visitation and funeral from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at the Falco/Caruso & Leonard Pennsauken Funeral Home, 6600 N. Browning Rd., and from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday at Sacred Heart Church, 1739 Ferry Ave in Camden, NJ 08104. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery in Cherry Hill. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sacred Heart Catholic School at the above address.