Elizabeth A. Sherman of Willingboro passed away Friday, April 26, 2019. Celebration of her life service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 4, at the Shiloh Baptist Church, 104 1/2 Elizabeth Street, Bordentown, N.J. Family and friends may view from 10 a.m. until time of service. TL Hutton Family & Friends Funeral Services, Burlington