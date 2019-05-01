Theresa M. Ingersoll of Hilltown Township, Pa., passed away Monday, April 29, 2019, at her daughter Dawn's home in Sellersville, Pa. She was 83. She was the beloved wife of the late James F. Ingersoll who passed away on June 20, 2005. Born in Abington, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Rita Eva (DeMickale) Martino. She was a 1955 graduate of Upper Dublin High School, Fort Washington, Pa. Theresa started her career with the Curtis Publishing Co, Philadelphia, Pa., where she was employed for several years, later working as an executive secretary and bookkeeper for various other companies in the area. A devout Catholic, she was a member for over 55 years of Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Hilltown, Pa. She was active with the Our Lady of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, St. Agnes Catholic Church and Central Bucks Senior Groups. Theresa especially enjoyed listening to inspirational, gospel and country-western music. An avid reader, she enjoyed shopping and was particularly fond of taking day trips and spending time outdoors and in the country. A dedicated wife, mother and friend, Theresa loved her cats and helping others, but above all, her greatest joy in life was spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is survived by three daughters, Cynthia Ann Beyer and her husband, John, of Oley, Pa., Debra L. Ingersoll of Hatfield, Pa., and Dawn M. "Sam" Mason and her husband, David, of Sellersville, Pa.; six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; and a sister-in-law, Eleanor Shoaf and her husband, James, of Bloomingburg, Ohio. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Angelo and John Martino, and a sister, Sue Anne Hawk. Her funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 4, at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 100 Broad Street, Perkasie (Hilltown), Pa., where family and friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery, Hilltown. Memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, P.O. Box 31, Hilltown, PA 18927. Bernard Suess Funeral Home, Perkasie www.suessfuneralhome.net