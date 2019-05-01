Jessie Vechesky of Burlington City, N.J., passed peacefully Saturday, April 27, 2019, at her home. She was 88. Born and raised in Burlington, N.J., she was a resident of Burlington City for 88 years. Jessie was a graduate of Burlington High School and Trenton State Teacher's College. Her first job in high school was at Silpath's Jeweler's on High Street in Burlington. After college, she began her secretarial career at Florence Pipe Foundry followed by Levitt and Son. She stepped away from her career to raise her four children. She returned to her secretarial profession at J. Chein and completed a long career as an Executive Secretary at First Fidelity in Burlington. Although she was a master of shorthand, she furthered her business skills by learning word processing, which was the newest technology at that time. Jessie devoted her life to her family, which was her greatest joy. She loved to spend time with them, especially her grandchildren. Her home was always open and welcoming to family and friends who enjoyed her home cooked Italian meals. Jessie's inner strength and selfless ways will forever be remembered by those who knew her. She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, David "Gotch" Vechesky, former City Clerk of Burlington. She is survived by her four children, son Daniel and his wife Denise of Burlington, daughter Donna Petrino and her husband Randy of Hillsborough, daughter Diane Leonard and her husband Jim of Burlington, and son Michael and his wife Tara of Burlington. She is also survived by seven grandchildren, Amanda Posten and her husband Tyler, Kristina Petrino, Brittany Vechesky and fiancé Ethan Dilks, Brian, Brianna, Jessalynn and Isabella Vechesky; her loving sister, Josephine Francemore; her dearest sister-in-law, Barbara Lynn Fiorelli; her nephews, James Francemore Jr., Frank Fiorelli and his wife Renee and children Jack and Dylan; great- nephew, Brett DiCioccio and his wife Lauren; and great-niece, Noelle Senni and her husband, Joey. Jessie was preceded in death by her brother, Frank Fiorelli; brother-in-law, James Francemore Sr.; and niece, Rosemary (Francemore) DiCioccio. Relatives and friends may call from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday and from 9 top 9:45 a.m. Friday followed by Eulogy from family at Page Funeral Home, 302 E. Union St., Burlington, NJ 08016- 609-386-3700. Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday at St. Katherine Drexel Parish, St. Paul RC, 223 E. Union St., Burlington City. Interment will be in Odd Fellows Cemetery, Burlington, N.J. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Jessie's name to Moorestown Visiting Nurse Association, 300 Harper Drive, Moorestown, NJ 08507. Page Funeral Home, Burlington www.pagefuneralhome.com