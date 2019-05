Elizabeth Ann Peneff, of Hopewell Township, passed away Saturday, April 27, 2019. Born on October 2, 1983, a daughter of Charles F. Barnard III and the late Tina Winters and stepmother, Daniele Barnard. Surviving are sister, Asia Ann Barnard; brothers, Charles F Barnard IV, Omar Julian Barnard, and Michael Peters; grandmothers, Patricia Taylor and Janet Brown; grandfather, Charles F. Barnard Jr.; stepbrother, Quinton Gardner; uncle, Bobby Hartwick; and cousins, Chrissy Hall and Alicia Hartwick. Services are private.