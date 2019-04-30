Pastor Wallace Richard Gay Jr. went home to be with his Lord on Friday, April 26, 2019, at Jefferson Health, Bucks County Campus.He was 62. Richard was born April 21, 1957, in Herkimer, N.Y. to Alice Wrisley and Wallace Richard Gay (who preceded him in death.) Pastor Richard Gay was a resident of Yardley, Pa. since 2000. Hewas married for 35 years to the love of his life, Kimberly Bundy Gay. His children, Jonathan, Joshua and Lydia, were always his first ministry. He lived life restoring hurting people of our world, whom we all are or have been. God uniquely shaped him to help heal the broken hearted and serve others with love and compassion. Richard knew that he was called to minister at a young age. The Lord equipped him for his assignment of shepherding His flock at Lancaster Bible Collegewhere he earned his undergraduate degree in Bible. He then went on to study at Dallas Theological Seminary where he received his Master of Divinity and recently was a student at Cairn University where he was scheduled to graduate with his Master of Science in Counseling this spring.Richard served 40 years in the ministry at churches in Pennsylvania, Texas and New Jersey. For the past 20 years he served as Senior Pastor of Central: A Christ-Centered Church in Ewing, N.J. and was known by his church family as a loving shepherd who served and counseled whoever was in need, no matter how difficult the circumstance. Richard spent his life dedicated to serving the Lord and loving all people. His greatest desire was pointing others to Christ and sharing Christ's love with everyone he met. He had a heart for people and a passion to see lives changed by the power of God's Word. He was a man of integrity and someone who lived what he preached. But above all, his first priority was always the love he had for his family; his wife and three amazing children. He was an avid Dallas Cowboys and Penn State fan. We are all better people for having known him and now Heaven is a much sweeter place. Richard is survived by his wife of 35 years, Kimberly Bundy Gay; children, Jonathan, Joshua, and Lydia; mother, Alice Wrisley (Frank); mother-in- law, Patricia Bundy; siblings, Denise Friend (Lee), Donna Burks, Daniel Gay (Bonnie), Diana Diprimo (Edward), Darlene Staring (Eric), and Kyle Gay; and sisters-in-law, Kathy Vander Wiele (Dean), Mary Keck (Jim), and Arlene Harriger (Paul). He is also survived by a host of nieces, great nieces, nephews and great nephews. Viewing hours will take place from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Friday, May 3, at Central Church, 2015 Pennington Rd., Ewing Township, NJ 08618,with services following at noon. A private burial will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Central: A Christ Centered Church to the Greater Fund. Condolences may be made through the funeral home's web site listed below. Wilson-Apple Funeral Home, Pennington, N.J. www.wilsonapple.com