Michael P. Burger, age 33, of Chippewa Twp., went to live in peace with the Lord on Saturday, April 27, 2019, due to medical complications. Born September 1, 1985, in Brighton Twp., he was the son of Dr. Joseph A. and Cynthia (Dougherty) Burger. He was a member of St. Monica (formerly Christ the Divine Teacher). As a youth he was an altar server and was very active in the youth group. You could always count on Mike, and Father Sangl sure did! In addition to his parents, he is survived by two brothers and sisters-in-law, Joe (Brandi) Burger and Tom (Sheila) Burger; as well as three nieces, Emma, Beatrice, and Lola, and one nephew, Bryce. His brother Joe wrote; "Mike had a big heart and would always help out someone in need. Mike was truly put on Earth to help others. He will be my brother and in my heart forever." Tom feels the same. Friends will be received on Thursday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. in the GABAUER-LUTTON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 117 Blackhawk Road, Chippewa Twp., www.gabauerfamilyfuneralhomes.com. Prayers will be held on Friday morning, 9:50 a.m. at the funeral home followed by Mass of Christian burial at 10:30 a.m. at St. Monica Church, Chippewa Twp. Interment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, Chippewa Twp.